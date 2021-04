A person looks at a handwritten note at the fruit and vegetable market stand of the HAABWALSER farm on Helvetiaplatz in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 18, 2014. The HAABWALSER farm in Bachs in the Canton of Zurich, Switzerland, is run by the families Haab and Walser and produces fruit and vegetables and also keeps various animals. The fruit and vegetables are sold at markets in Zurich, Switzerland. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)

KEYSTONE