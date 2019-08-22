Influencerin zeigt eigenen Töffunfall – bloss eine Werbeaktion?

wirtschaft
Jeder dritte Schweizer Instagram-Follower ist erfunden
Viele Influencer betrügen ihre Werbepartner. Jetzt schlagen diese mit Detektivarbeit zurück.
Tiffany Mitchell hat Bilder ihres Motorradunfalls auf Instagram verbreitet. Doch sie wirken wie gemalt, und eine Flasche ist prominent platziert.
Am Boden in Szene gesetzt? Tiffany Mitchell auf einem Bild der Serie zu ihrem Unfall. Bild: Instagram
US-Influencerin Tiffany Mitchell hat viel Unmut und Häme auf sich gezogen – mit einem Motorradunfall. Vor drei Wochen machte sie mit Freunden eine Töfftour durch Tennessee, rutschte gemäss eigenen Angaben in einer Kurve weg, krachte auf den Asphalt und blieb mit Schürfwunden geschockt liegen. Die anderen Fahrer kamen ihr zu Hilfe und versorgten sie mit Wasser. Doch damit nicht genug: Eine Freundin, die den Ausflug fotografisch dokumentiert hatte, machte weiterhin Bilder. Mitchell teilte sie danach mit ihren über 200'000 Followern auf Instagram.
An Influencer Is Defending Her Decision To Post A Photoshoot Of Her Motorcycle Accident On Instagram she also denied to me that the Smartwater featured in one of the professional photos is a brand endorsement https://t.co/pXe5HDcCF3pic.twitter.com/r7tuXUNAS1
— Tanya Chen (@Tanya_Chen) 19. August 2019
Am Anfang erhielt sie viel Zuspruch, doch dann mischten sich immer mehr Skeptiker unter die Kommentarschreiber. Sie fragten, weshalb Mitchell die Bilder überhaupt veröffentliche und warum diese gestellt aussähen. Vor allem aber: Weshalb die Marke der Wasserflasche auf dem einen Bild so gut sichtbar sei. Eine Redaktorin von Buzzfeed nahm die Kritik auf und konfrontierte Mitchell damit. Diese liess daraufhin ihren Post verschwinden. Sie stritt vehement ab, die Bilder getürkt und Werbung für die Wassermarke gemacht zu haben. Die Flasche sei rein zufällig so prominent ins Bild geraten. Auch die Firma bestritt, eine geschäftliche Beziehung zu Mitchell zu unterhalten.
Freund bei Töffunfall verloren
In einem ausführlichen Post verwahrte sich die Influencerin gegen die Anschuldigungen und pries die «heilende» Kraft von Instagram. Sie habe vor drei Jahren ihren Freund bei einem Motorradunfall verloren und habe sich damals gefragt, ob es Sinn mache, jemals wieder auf ein Motorrad zu sitzen. Sie sei sehr bewegt gewesen, als sie erfahren habe, dass Bilder ihres Unfalls existieren. «Ich teilte sie auf meinem Feed mit Menschen, die seit Jahren mit mir auf einer Reise sind, weil ich wusste, dass sie verstehen würden, was sie mir bedeuten, und ich verstand, was sie für sie bedeuten.»
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
I’ve been figuring out how to respond to everything that’s unfolded recently regarding the post I shared 3 weeks ago about my moto accident. I won’t get into that post here (see my Moto Accident story highlight for all the details), but I want to talk about the reactions I’ve been getting to the article @buzzfeednews posted sensationalizing what I went through that day, and making a mockery of the post I shared. As a result, I’ve been accused of staging the accident to get attention, using it as a product placement opportunity with a water company, and other things I can’t even wrap my head around. I’ve been sharing real life stories here since I started my account. I’ve opened up about miscarriage, divorce, anxiety, losing my partner in a moto accident 3 years ago, and navigating the grief that followed. I’ve chosen to use Instagram as a tool for healing and connecting with other humans who may be going through similar things so we can do it together. And it’s been beautiful. When I work with brands, they’re ones I personally enjoy, and I disclose every single sponsorship. Accusing someone of faking or exploiting an accident is extremely serious—because what if you’re wrong? It really happened to me, and I was scared. I really was injured and had to recover. I was in shock laying on the side of the road, having flashbacks to when I lost someone very important to me. Friends were by my side, strangers called an ambulance, waited while I was checked out and then gave me a ride home. When I found out my professional photographer friend who I’d been shooting with earlier took photos of everything, I was completely moved. I shared this on my feed with humans who have been on a journey with me for years because I knew they would understand what it meant to me and I understood what it would mean to them. I’m sad that something so true and personal has been treated this way, and disappointed in BuzzFeed for spinning it there. I would just ask that if you’re here because of this, consider that the post I made was something real that happened in my life that resonated deeply with me and those who have chosen to follow me. That’s what it was intended for. ????????
Die Kritiker konnte sie damit nicht besänftigen. Sie sind weiterhin der Meinung, Mitchell habe den Unfall gestellt. Die Verletzungen seien viel zu oberflächlich, wird unter anderem moniert.
this is so staged! falling to the pavement while in motion does not leave a black stain on the skin, it leaves you scratched and bleeding.
— Leandro Tami (@leandrinux) 19. August 2019
She “explains” all in her instagram stories about her now famous accident *cough*. Apparently she knew herself that her neck was totally ok so she toilet her own helmet off. And her supposedly more appropriate jacket that is no where in the photo. I naturally believer it all ????
— Belinda, Thornback to you! (@BelindaJoy79) 20. August 2019
What even minor road rash looks like. pic.twitter.com/ImdEGHqcKg
— Will Work For Bread (@DPellsado) 20. August 2019
Thankfully a model was there to help her. Who knows what would have happened otherwise! There could have been an ugly person in frame :O
— John Gaynor (@TehAfton) 20. August 2019
Was vor drei Wochen genau passiert ist, lässt sich vorderhand nicht ermitteln. Klar scheint: In einem Business, in dem Aufmerksamkeit die Hauptwährung ist, wird es nicht der letzte gepostete Unfall sein.
red
