FILE - In this March 7, 2013 file photo, Brazil's Atletico Mineiro's Ronaldinho celebrates after scoring against Bolivia's The Strongest during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Former Brazil star Ronaldinho remains one of the main attractions in the league, and for the third year in a row the 34-year-old playmaker will try to lead Atletico Mineiro to its first league title since 1971. Teammate Jo is one of the few league players who will be playing in the World Cup, along with Fred, the Fluminense striker who is set to start for Brazil. (AP Photo/Pedro Vilela, File)

(Bild: AP/Pedro Vilela)