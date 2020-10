French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the end of a visit on the fight against separatism at the Seine Saint Denis prefecture headquarters in Bobigny, a northeastern suburbs of Paris, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. Authorities were looking into about 50 associations suspected of encouraging hate speech and the issue will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday after the history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

