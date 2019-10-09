«Chest Bump» (Thomas Mangelsen / Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2019)
«Flugzeug oder Vogel?» (Bob Carter / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Grab life by the…» (Sarah Skinner / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Eins, zwei, drei, vier… Ich komme!» (Valtteri Mulkahainen / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Synchrontanz» (Andre Erlich / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Er ist direkt hinter mir, nicht?» (Anthony N Petrovich / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Lachflash» (Peter Haygarth / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Wo gehts durch?» (Willem Kruger / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Surfen im Südatlantik» (Elmar Weiss / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Hilfe, ich stecke fest!» (Corey Seeman / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Frisch geduscht» (Tilakraj Nagaraj / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Probier’s mal mit Gemütlichkeit!» (Thomas Mangelsen / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Kitzelkampf der Seeotter» (Andy Harris / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Endlich Freitag!» (Vicki Jauron / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Schon wieder Montag…» (Eric Fisher / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Sehr unauffällig» (Eric Keller / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
«Oh nein, was ist passiert?!» (Harry Walker / The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019)
Der Beitrag Lachende Zebras und tanzende Pinguine erschien zuerst auf Zoom Fotoblog.