50 Jahre Woodstock

Sound Guy with mic and Nagra near Free Stage, at the Woodstock music festival, August 1969. (Photo by Ralph Ackerman/Getty Images)
Shirtless male drummer & dress-wearing female flutist jamming during Woodstock music festival. (Photo by Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)
BETHEL, NY – AUGUST 17: Musician Sly Stone of the psychedelic soul group „Sly And The Family Stone“ performs at the 1969 Woodstock Festival on August 17, 1969 in Bethel, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
Festival attendees at Woodstock Music Festival, Bethel, New York State, August 1969. (Photo by Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)
An unidentified young women sits and smokes just inside the entrance to a ‚Release‘ tent during the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, Bethel, New York, August 1969. The release tents were used as treatment centers for festival goers suffering from various medical problems, including drug-related issues. The festival ran from August 15 to 18. (Photo by Ralph Ackerman/Getty Images)
FILE – In this Aug. 16, 1969 file photo, grass and leaf huts are used as makeshift living quarters for some of the attendees at the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival at White Lake in Bethel, N.Y. Fifty years later, memories of the anarchic weekend of Aug. 15-18, 1969, remains sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage for the historic festival. (AP Photo/File)
A naked man climbing a barrier at the Woodstock Music Festival, Bethel, New York, 15th-17th August 1969. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Close-up of an unidentified concert-goers foot which sports at large costume jewelry ring on the index toe, at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair in Bethel, New York, August 15 – 17 (and part of the 18th), 1969. (Photo by Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)
GHP9TY Legendares Musikfestival u.a. mit einem Auftritt von Rockmusiker JIMI HENDRIX Regie: D.A. Pennebaker. Image shot 1969. Exact date unknown.
FILE – This Aug. 16, 1969 file photo shows a crowd of about 400,000 people attending the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival in Bethel, N.Y. Woodstock was staged 80 miles northwest of New York City on a bucolic hillside owned by dairy farmer Max Yasgur. It was great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car. Fifty years later, memories of the rainy weekend Aug. 15-18, 1969, remain sharp among people who were in the crowd and on the stage. (AP Photo, File)
UNITED STATES – AUGUST 16: Daily News Front page August 16, 1969, Go-Go Is a No-No.The time: 7 a.m. The place: the road to Bethel, N.Y., and the Woodstock folk-rock summit meeting. The action: none that meets the eye. But traffic blues or any blues are for the squares, and this group has neither time nor inclination to worry about a little thing like this jam session. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
